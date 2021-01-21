Previous
#021 - Edgy by geeralda
21 / 365

#021 - Edgy

It was storming outside today. Went searching for some texture in house.

Thanks for all the comments, follows and favs.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Geeralda...

@geeralda
Hi! Have been browsing the site for the last few days and saw some very awesome photos. Found some great photographers to follow. Started a...
