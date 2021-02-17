Sign up
Basking
Female finch enjoyed the warmth of the sunshine. I love to watch birds, but capturing them is an whole nother story...
But I like how this turned out.
Thank you all for commenting! I read and appreciate them all. Love you! I'll comment on yours tomorrow, because it's late and I'm tired.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
Geertje K.
ace
@geertje
It's 2021 now and I started another year, my third. Something to keep the creative juices flowing... I have two kids, a boy and a girl,and...
365 - Third Year
SLT-A58
11th February 2021 10:31am
branch
,
sun
,
bird
,
finch
