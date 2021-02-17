Previous
Next
Basking by geertje
48 / 365

Basking

Female finch enjoyed the warmth of the sunshine. I love to watch birds, but capturing them is an whole nother story...
But I like how this turned out.

Thank you all for commenting! I read and appreciate them all. Love you! I'll comment on yours tomorrow, because it's late and I'm tired.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Geertje K.

ace
@geertje
It's 2021 now and I started another year, my third. Something to keep the creative juices flowing... I have two kids, a boy and a girl,and...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise