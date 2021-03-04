Previous
Bloom where you're planted by geertje
Bloom where you're planted

Today was a grey and cold day. I walked my daily walk and saw a lot of greys and browns. Most of the early flowers were also closed because of the lack of sunshine. But then I found this bright patch of colour. It enlightens the whole forest.

Thank you on commenting again! Good to be back!!!
Geertje K.

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful life among the leafless trees.
March 4th, 2021  
Anja
Ja, dat felle geel van de narcissen ziet er zo vrolijk uit!
March 4th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Its almost like natural selective colour! Lovely! fav
March 4th, 2021  
