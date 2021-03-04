Sign up
Bloom where you're planted
Today was a grey and cold day. I walked my daily walk and saw a lot of greys and browns. Most of the early flowers were also closed because of the lack of sunshine. But then I found this bright patch of colour. It enlightens the whole forest.
Thank you on commenting again! Good to be back!!!
4th March 2021
Geertje K.
ace
@geertje
It's 2021 now and I started another year, my third. Something to keep the creative juices flowing... I have two kids, a boy and a girl,and...
Tags
yellow
,
spring
,
daffodil
,
forest
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful life among the leafless trees.
March 4th, 2021
Anja
Ja, dat felle geel van de narcissen ziet er zo vrolijk uit!
March 4th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Its almost like natural selective colour! Lovely! fav
March 4th, 2021
