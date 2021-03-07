Sign up
61 / 365
It runs (or walks) in the family
Like father, like son.
Sometimes genetics are so clear! Most of the time I see them as seperate individuals, because I know them so well, but sometimes I can see how much they're alike. And my father-in-law also walks the same way!
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
Geertje K.
ace
@geertje
It's 2021 now and I started another year, my third. Something to keep the creative juices flowing... I have two kids, a boy and a girl,and...
971
photos
52
followers
70
following
16% complete
View this month »
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - Third Year
Camera
AC2003
Taken
7th March 2021 3:50pm
life
,
family
,
walk
,
father
,
son
,
husband
,
posture
Cathy
Endearing photo!
March 7th, 2021
