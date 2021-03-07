Previous
It runs (or walks) in the family by geertje
61 / 365

Like father, like son.
Sometimes genetics are so clear! Most of the time I see them as seperate individuals, because I know them so well, but sometimes I can see how much they're alike. And my father-in-law also walks the same way!
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Geertje K.

Cathy
Endearing photo!
March 7th, 2021  
