Spots of spring!

And there it is, the very first single blossom of this season! Found it this morning on my walk. I love how soft it looked in a very grey day.

The forecast promiss us autumn-like weather, with heavy winds and rain, but this tiny flower is way ahead showing it's delicate beauty.



Thank you so much for looking and commenting on yesterday's picture. Great to see that not only flowers, animals and sunsets make it on the pp 😜