Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
69 / 365
Voted!
Today was our national election day. We can choose our national Parliament.
And we went and voted and showed our kids how it's done. I think it's really important.
It's a hard week for he health wise, so I will slowly fill some gaps. Miss you all and hope you're doing great.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Geertje K.
ace
@geertje
It's 2021 now and I started another year, my third. Something to keep the creative juices flowing... I have two kids, a boy and a girl,and...
979
photos
52
followers
70
following
18% complete
View this month »
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 - Third Year
Camera
AC2003
Taken
17th March 2021 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
vote
,
parliament
,
netherlands
,
democracy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close