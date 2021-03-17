Previous
Voted! by geertje
69 / 365

Voted!

Today was our national election day. We can choose our national Parliament.
And we went and voted and showed our kids how it's done. I think it's really important.

It's a hard week for he health wise, so I will slowly fill some gaps. Miss you all and hope you're doing great.
Geertje K.

@geertje
I have two kids, a boy and a girl
