Faded beauty by geertje
Faded beauty

I did some light gardening today. Clipped the old hydrangea flowers to make room for the new. But before I did I appreciated the faded flowers one last time.

Thank you for looking! Lots of love!
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Geertje K.

@geertje
I have two kids, a boy and a girl
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Amazing patterns and texture in those dried blossoms.
March 19th, 2021  
