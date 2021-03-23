Previous
Natures sculpture by geertje
Natures sculpture

Tried another abstract today.
But I love how nature grows it own patterns. Can you guess what this is?

It's how a branch grew out of the tree trunk. Then the tree fell over and the bark disappeared and this is what's under it.

23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Geertje K.

@geertje
It's 2021 now and I started another year, my third. Something to keep the creative juices flowing... I have two kids, a boy and a girl,and...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Awesome texture and a very nice black and white.
