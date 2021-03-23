Sign up
Natures sculpture
Tried another abstract today.
But I love how nature grows it own patterns. Can you guess what this is?
It's how a branch grew out of the tree trunk. Then the tree fell over and the bark disappeared and this is what's under it.
Thank you so much for looking and commenting! Especially you, my loyal friends. I really enjoy your comments!
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
1
1
Geertje K.
ace
@geertje
It's 2021 now and I started another year, my third. Something to keep the creative juices flowing... I have two kids, a boy and a girl,and...
987
photos
53
followers
70
following
21% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - Third Year
Camera
AC2003
Taken
22nd March 2021 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
pattern
,
abstract
,
bask
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Awesome texture and a very nice black and white.
March 23rd, 2021
