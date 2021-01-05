Previous
Silhouettes by geertje
Photo 389

Silhouettes

Current mood: down and gloomy.
Lockdown and home-schooling are not for me. And the weather isn't helping either.

But well, at the least it brought me a picture!
Tomorrow a new day with new chances.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Geertje K.

@geertje
Geertje K.
Photo Details

Silwiniel
Great photo!
January 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
