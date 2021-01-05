Sign up
Photo 389
Silhouettes
Current mood: down and gloomy.
Lockdown and home-schooling are not for me. And the weather isn't helping either.
But well, at the least it brought me a picture!
Tomorrow a new day with new chances.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Geertje K.
@geertje
I am a 38 years old married woman. I'm living in The Netherlands in Lelystad, a town in the lower part of this country. 50...
Tags
reflection
,
trees
,
rain
,
puddle
,
silhouettes
Silwiniel
Great photo!
January 5th, 2021
