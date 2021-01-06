Previous
Next
Sharp as softness by geertje
Photo 390

Sharp as softness

Today we went to the beach! So cold, so grey and still so wonderful to be there!
I'm recharged!

This kind of shell is called a 'knife' in Dutch. And it was just laying there, asking for a picture.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Geertje K.

@geertje
I am a 38 years old married woman. I'm living in The Netherlands in Lelystad, a town in the lower part of this country. 50...
106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise