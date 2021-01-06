Sign up
Photo 390
Sharp as softness
Today we went to the beach! So cold, so grey and still so wonderful to be there!
I'm recharged!
This kind of shell is called a 'knife' in Dutch. And it was just laying there, asking for a picture.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Geertje K.
@geertje
I am a 38 years old married woman. I'm living in The Netherlands in Lelystad, a town in the lower part of this country. 50...
Tags
sea
,
winter
,
beach
,
shell
,
knife
