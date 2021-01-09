Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 393
Leaving a trace in the water?!?
It was a cold sunny day, so we went for a walk. There was a very thin layer of ice still on the water. If you look close, you can see a winding path those four little swimmers made through the ice. I think it's fun to see.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Geertje K.
@geertje
I am a 38 years old married woman. I'm living in The Netherlands in Lelystad, a town in the lower part of this country. 50...
393
photos
42
followers
63
following
107% complete
View this month »
386
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 - Second Year
Camera
AC2003
Taken
9th January 2021 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
ice
,
water
,
landscape
,
cold
marlboromaam
ace
Just lovely - soothing to the soul!
January 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close