Previous
Next
Leaving a trace in the water?!? by geertje
Photo 393

Leaving a trace in the water?!?

It was a cold sunny day, so we went for a walk. There was a very thin layer of ice still on the water. If you look close, you can see a winding path those four little swimmers made through the ice. I think it's fun to see.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Geertje K.

@geertje
I am a 38 years old married woman. I'm living in The Netherlands in Lelystad, a town in the lower part of this country. 50...
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Just lovely - soothing to the soul!
January 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise