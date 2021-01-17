Previous
And there's spring! by geertje
And there's spring!

The snow was only a very short period of fun. Today everything melted and on my walk I found the first signs of spring! We still have to wait more than a month for the official springtime, but I live these early signs.
Geertje K.

katy ace
This one looks especially stunning on black! What an unusual looking plant. Fabulous detail in your photo though.
January 17th, 2021  
