Photo 401
And there's spring!
The snow was only a very short period of fun. Today everything melted and on my walk I found the first signs of spring! We still have to wait more than a month for the official springtime, but I live these early signs.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
Geertje K.
@geertje
I am a 38 years old married woman. I'm living in The Netherlands in Lelystad, a town in the lower part of this country.
Tags
winter
,
spring
,
hazel
,
catkins
katy
ace
This one looks especially stunning on black! What an unusual looking plant. Fabulous detail in your photo though.
January 17th, 2021
