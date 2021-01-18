Sign up
Photo 402
Snowdrops
I like to think
that long ago
there fell to earth
some flakes of snow,
that loved this cold,
grey world of ours
so much they stayed
as snowdrop flowers
~ Mary Vivian
Found on today's walk. Things like this makes a grey day less grey.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Geertje K.
@geertje
I am a 38 years old married woman. I'm living in The Netherlands in Lelystad, a town in the lower part of this country. 50...
carol white
ace
Beautiful, the first sign of better times to come.Fav☺️
January 18th, 2021
