Snowdrops by geertje
Snowdrops


I like to think
that long ago
there fell to earth
some flakes of snow,
that loved this cold,
grey world of ours
so much they stayed
as snowdrop flowers

~ Mary Vivian

Found on today's walk. Things like this makes a grey day less grey.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Geertje K.

carol white ace
Beautiful, the first sign of better times to come.Fav☺️
January 18th, 2021  
