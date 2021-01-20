Sign up
Photo 404
Prickly perfection
Today was blah. Did some shopping, folded laundry and walked in the dark. So I took not one photo today!!! 😲
Now I'm tired and not inspired and a bit prickly. So, this filler seems fitting.
Thank you all for your reactions! I love to read them. Hope you stay safe and well.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
1
1
Geertje K.
@geertje
I am a 38 years old married woman. I'm living in The Netherlands in Lelystad, a town in the lower part of this country. 50...
404
photos
47
followers
68
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - Second Year
Camera
AC2003
Taken
17th January 2021 3:05pm
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
prickly
,
burdock
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I think this is excellent! Love the brown tones and great texture.
January 20th, 2021
