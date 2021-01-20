Previous
Prickly perfection by geertje
Prickly perfection

Today was blah. Did some shopping, folded laundry and walked in the dark. So I took not one photo today!!! 😲
Now I'm tired and not inspired and a bit prickly. So, this filler seems fitting.

Thank you all for your reactions! I love to read them. Hope you stay safe and well.
20th January 2021

Geertje K.

@geertje
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I think this is excellent! Love the brown tones and great texture.
January 20th, 2021  
