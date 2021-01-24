Previous
No, no snow by geertje
Photo 408

No, no snow

This thick blanket lays over some serious bushes in the forest nearby. It almost looks like snow to me. But it isn't...
I found out it's called 'old man's beard' and I think that's fitting and funny.

Today is another migraine day, so a filler from Friday. Hope tomorrow will be better.
Geertje K.

@geertje
I am a 38 years old married woman. I'm living in The Netherlands in Lelystad, a town in the lower part of this country.
