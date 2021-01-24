Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 408
No, no snow
This thick blanket lays over some serious bushes in the forest nearby. It almost looks like snow to me. But it isn't...
I found out it's called 'old man's beard' and I think that's fitting and funny.
Today is another migraine day, so a filler from Friday. Hope tomorrow will be better.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Geertje K.
@geertje
I am a 38 years old married woman. I'm living in The Netherlands in Lelystad, a town in the lower part of this country. 50...
408
photos
46
followers
68
following
111% complete
View this month »
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 - Second Year
Camera
AC2003
Taken
22nd January 2021 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
fluffy
,
forest
,
old man's beard
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close