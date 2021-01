Light on a dark path

May it be a light to you in dark places, when all other lights go out.

~ J. J. R. Tolkien



It seems the light is gone in our country. There's a curfew and since the moment it started riots are popping up in a lot of towns and cities.

I pray sanity will return quickly. And people will find a bit of light to endure these difficult times.

I walked in the forest next to our house today and it was just magical. It makes me believe in the power of love and peace that will comfort us all.