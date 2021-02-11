Sign up
269 / 365
Unnecessary Gate
Snowy Town Moor, Newcastle upon Tyne.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
Vicki
@geezerbird
Back again after a few year's absence. I run a bit and I walk a bit usually accompanied by my dog Finn. I am lucky...
Tags
snow
,
landscape
,
newcastle
