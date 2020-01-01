Previous
Happy New Year by gelmon
Happy New Year

I received this from someone I would have never expected. I guess time can do amazing things, and sometimes, it's even worth the wait.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

KnowingJack

@gelmon
