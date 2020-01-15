Previous
Winter sun by gemmag
15 / 365

Winter sun

The start of the sun pushing it's way out of the clouds to make a lovely sunny winters day. Much welcome after a couple of wet and windy days thanks to storm Brendan
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Gem

@gemmag
4% complete

Photo Details

