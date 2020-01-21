Previous
Next
Unknown tree by gemmag
21 / 365

Unknown tree

I have no idea what kind of tree this is but the spikes fascinate me and look at that beautiful blue winters sky
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Gem

@gemmag
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica Murphy
Oh wow!! Not sure where your from but never saw a tree like that!!
January 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise