Previous
Next
Blue plaque by gemmag
23 / 365

Blue plaque

Went for a walk in my lunch break again today and came across this on one of the houses.
Can't say I've read her books but found it interesting.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Gem

@gemmag
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise