51 / 365
Light at the end of the day
We've been very lucky in Oxford to escape the devastating flooding other parts of the country have had but after a couple of weeks of constant grey skies and rain this was a welcome sight. Even thought it's not meant to last.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
2
365
SM-G950F
20th February 2020 5:13pm
Public
