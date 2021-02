The stones of time

Time is something that in my line of work is very precious, you don't know how much of it you have left. So make the most of it, because time waits for no one. Spend you time making yourself happy, in the times we are living in at the moment that can be easier said than done. If it means taking five extra minutes to stare at a beautiful cloud, if it makes you feel content for those five minutes then do it. Find happiness is small things, there's lots to be found!