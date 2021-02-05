Sign up
Colours, lines and textures
This is just a fence post at work, but every time I see it, I look at the colours of line lines and the circles and think “that would make a lovely photo”. So finally today I actually took that photo.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Gemma P
@gemmap
So a bit about me.... I'm Gemma, I have lived in the West Midlands with my Husband, two children, dog, rabbit, guinea pig and 20...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s Plus
Taken
5th February 2021 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Paul A Barratt
ace
I do like the lines in wood like they have a mind of there own just going there own way and never crossing another it’s weird but so cool great picture
February 5th, 2021
