Previous
Next
Colours, lines and textures by gemmap
6 / 365

Colours, lines and textures

This is just a fence post at work, but every time I see it, I look at the colours of line lines and the circles and think “that would make a lovely photo”. So finally today I actually took that photo.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Gemma P

@gemmap
So a bit about me.... I'm Gemma, I have lived in the West Midlands with my Husband, two children, dog, rabbit, guinea pig and 20...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paul A Barratt ace
I do like the lines in wood like they have a mind of there own just going there own way and never crossing another it’s weird but so cool great picture
February 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise