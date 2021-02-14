Previous
Reflection play by gemmap
15 / 365

Reflection play

I'm doing a weekly challenge and this weeks theme is reflection, so I've been playing a lot. This was one that I decided I really liked, but it wasn't what I was looking for in terms of the challenge. None the less I'm still really pleased with it.
14th February 2021

Gemma P

@gemmap
So a bit about me.... I'm Gemma, I have lived in the West Midlands with my Husband, two children, dog, rabbit, guinea pig and 20...
