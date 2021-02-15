Previous
The beauty of a gift by gemmap
16 / 365

The beauty of a gift

This Orchid was given to me by my Brother and his family, for my birthday a little while ago. It's absolutely stunning, and I wanted to try and capture some of that for my 365 project. This was my favourite from a few that I took.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Gemma P

@gemmap
So a bit about me.... I'm Gemma, I have lived in the West Midlands with my Husband, two children, dog, rabbit, guinea pig and 20...
