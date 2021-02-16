Previous
Next
I wish I was 8ft tall by gemmap
17 / 365

I wish I was 8ft tall

If I was about 8ft tall I would have managed to get the full circumference of the roll of fencing in. However I’m only 5ft 8 and there was nothing to stand on 😂. So we don’t have a full circle, but I thought it was effective none the less!
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Gemma P

ace
@gemmap
So a bit about me.... I'm Gemma, I have lived in the West Midlands with my Husband, two children, dog, rabbit, guinea pig and 20...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise