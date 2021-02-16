Sign up
I wish I was 8ft tall
If I was about 8ft tall I would have managed to get the full circumference of the roll of fencing in. However I’m only 5ft 8 and there was nothing to stand on 😂. So we don’t have a full circle, but I thought it was effective none the less!
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Gemma P
ace
@gemmap
So a bit about me.... I'm Gemma, I have lived in the West Midlands with my Husband, two children, dog, rabbit, guinea pig and 20...
circles
,
fencing
