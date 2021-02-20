Previous
What's for dinner? by gemmap
21 / 365

What's for dinner?

A complete lack of inspiration for dinner this evening, combined with a complete lack of inspiration for a photo today, made for quite a nice image in the end, I thought :-)
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Gemma P

@gemmap
