24 / 365
Whoops!
Smashed phone screen, not the end of the world, it gives me an excuse for a very overdue new phone 👌
Always see the bright side 😉
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Gemma P
ace
@gemmap
So a bit about me.... I'm Gemma, I have lived in the West Midlands with my Husband, two children, dog, rabbit, guinea pig and 20...
Tags
phone
,
glass
,
smash
close