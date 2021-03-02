Sign up
32 / 365
Just a bit of fun!
Just playing, we all need a bit of fun in our lives at the moment don't we!
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
1
0
Gemma P
ace
@gemmap
So a bit about me.... I'm Gemma, I have lived in the West Midlands with my Husband, two children, dog, rabbit, guinea pig and 20...
32
photos
30
followers
74
following
8% complete
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 350D DIGITAL
Taken
2nd March 2021 6:38pm
Tags
portrait
,
fun
Carole Sandford
ace
Brilliant expression!
March 2nd, 2021
