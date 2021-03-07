Previous
The Artists Corner by gemmap
37 / 365

The Artists Corner

Every great Artist must have a corner, it’s not my corner, I am no Artist, so therefore it’s just mess on a table in my living room that my children have left for me 🤣!
It looks pretty cool though.
7th March 2021

Gemma P

@gemmap
So a bit about me.... I'm Gemma, I have lived in the West Midlands with my Husband, two children, dog, rabbit, guinea pig and 20...
