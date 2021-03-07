Sign up
The Artists Corner
Every great Artist must have a corner, it’s not my corner, I am no Artist, so therefore it’s just mess on a table in my living room that my children have left for me 🤣!
It looks pretty cool though.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
Gemma P
ace
@gemmap
So a bit about me.... I'm Gemma, I have lived in the West Midlands with my Husband, two children, dog, rabbit, guinea pig and 20...
37
photos
30
followers
75
following
10% complete
View this month »
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s Plus
Taken
7th March 2021 8:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paint
,
painting
,
paintbrush
,
fireplace
,
artist
