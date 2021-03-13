Sign up
43 / 365
I had a gap....
I don't remember missing a day, but apparently I did, so I have backdated it with this, because I love it.
"Mum we're going for a run around the field"
"Okay"
Loved the way the trees frame them (if not a little big)!
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Gemma P
ace
@gemmap
So a bit about me.... I'm Gemma, I have lived in the West Midlands with my Husband, two children, dog, rabbit, guinea pig and 20...
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 350D DIGITAL
Taken
16th March 2021 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sunset
,
children
,
trees
,
running
