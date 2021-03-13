Previous
I had a gap.... by gemmap
43 / 365

I had a gap....

I don't remember missing a day, but apparently I did, so I have backdated it with this, because I love it.
"Mum we're going for a run around the field"
"Okay"
Loved the way the trees frame them (if not a little big)!
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

