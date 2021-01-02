Previous
Christchurch, Oxford by gemmieg
2 / 365

Christchurch, Oxford

Rare chance to walk through Oxford and capture the beautiful buildings without people and traffic.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Gemma

@gemmieg
