Morning sky by gemmieg
11 / 365

Morning sky

Red sky at night shepherds delight
Red sky in the morning shepherds warning.
Beautiful morning sky and for a change the weather stayed dry even if it was grey most of the day.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Gemma

@gemmieg
3% complete

