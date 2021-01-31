Previous
Next
Poinsettia by gemmieg
31 / 365

Poinsettia

Somehow my Poinsettia is still alive. Dont normally do very well with house plants so I'm impressed.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Gemma

@gemmieg
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise