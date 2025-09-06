Explore the future with AI Education at Gen Academy. Our cutting-edge AI-focused courses equip students with essential knowledge in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science. Designed for high school learners, these courses offer a unique blend of theory and practical application, aligning with industry trends. Prepare for a tech-driven world while earning credits toward your OSSD. Gen Academy’s AI curriculum bridges the gap between secondary education and future-ready skills. Join us and become part of a new generation trained in tomorrow’s technologies through our advanced AI Education program.