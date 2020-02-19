Previous
Next
Sant Fe Primitive Cross by genealogygenie
Photo 1262

Sant Fe Primitive Cross

Found this heart cross in Santa Fe in an Adobe house believed to be the oldest in America. This appears to be a replica of what was perhaps an original decoration. https://www.historicsantafe.org/the-oldest-house
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise