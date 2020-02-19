Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1262
Sant Fe Primitive Cross
Found this heart cross in Santa Fe in an Adobe house believed to be the oldest in America. This appears to be a replica of what was perhaps an original decoration.
https://www.historicsantafe.org/the-oldest-house
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2256
photos
98
followers
132
following
345% complete
View this month »
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
8th June 2019 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cross
,
heart
,
primitive
,
moh2020
,
hearts2920kk
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close