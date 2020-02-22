Previous
Next
Cork Heart by genealogygenie
Photo 1265

Cork Heart

This unique necklace was made from a piece of a cork bottle stopper.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise