Yikes! by genealogygenie
Photo 1321

Yikes!

I got several decent photos of two Baltimore Orioles at my hummingbird feeder and then this one decided to take off! He may be about to grab an insect, but this makes me laugh!
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Kim

@genealogygenie
