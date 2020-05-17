Sign up
Photo 1323
Be Like the Bluebird
Be like the bluebird who never is blue,
For he knows from his upbringing what singing can do. ~ Cole Porter, Be Like the Bluebird, 1934
Hadn't planned to post for songtitle, but these lyrics to the song Be Like a Bluebird popped when looking for a bluebird quote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYfgBHlbsN0
17th May 2020
17th May 20
3
2
365
NIKON D5600
17th May 2020 8:44am
bird
fence
bluebird
juvenile
barbwire
songtitle63
Milanie
ace
Love this - don't see this stage very often.
May 29th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great capture, love the barb wire wrap around .
May 29th, 2020
