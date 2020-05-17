Previous
Be Like the Bluebird by genealogygenie
Photo 1323

Be Like the Bluebird

Be like the bluebird who never is blue,
For he knows from his upbringing what singing can do. ~ Cole Porter, Be Like the Bluebird, 1934

Hadn't planned to post for songtitle, but these lyrics to the song Be Like a Bluebird popped when looking for a bluebird quote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYfgBHlbsN0
17th May 2020

Kim

@genealogygenie
Photo Details

Milanie
Love this - don't see this stage very often.
May 29th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg
Great capture, love the barb wire wrap around .
May 29th, 2020  
