Trendy Before Tacky by genealogygenie
Photo 1353

Trendy Before Tacky

"Trendy is the last stage before tacky." ~ Karl Lagerfeld

My Black-eyed Susans are losing their color due to heat and lack of rain. I noticed they kind of have the trendy "Farmhouse" look going with those white-washed edges!!
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
371% complete

Milanie ace
I'll have to look at the ones I pass - thought they just basically turned brown. Now I'm curious! Good capture
July 9th, 2020  
