Photo 1353
Trendy Before Tacky
"Trendy is the last stage before tacky." ~ Karl Lagerfeld
My Black-eyed Susans are losing their color due to heat and lack of rain. I noticed they kind of have the trendy "Farmhouse" look going with those white-washed edges!!
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2424
photos
101
followers
133
following
371% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd July 2020 10:32am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
I'll have to look at the ones I pass - thought they just basically turned brown. Now I'm curious! Good capture
July 9th, 2020
