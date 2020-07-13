Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1359
A Lesson on Proper Jumping Jacks
"Watch carefully. Your wings need to make an outstretched vee, and you have to rise above that hay bale!"
I usually only see lone scissor-tailed flycatchers so this group of three was a fun capture on my birthday. Even the birds are being home schooled!!
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2436
photos
100
followers
132
following
374% complete
View this month »
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
13th July 2020 7:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hay bale
,
hay
,
exercising
,
jumping jacks
,
scissor-tailed flycatcher
,
sixws-107
,
tyrannus forficatus
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close