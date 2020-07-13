Previous
A Lesson on Proper Jumping Jacks by genealogygenie
A Lesson on Proper Jumping Jacks

"Watch carefully. Your wings need to make an outstretched vee, and you have to rise above that hay bale!"

I usually only see lone scissor-tailed flycatchers so this group of three was a fun capture on my birthday. Even the birds are being home schooled!!
