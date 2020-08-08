Sign up
Photo 1381
Color Coordinated
“Bugs never bug my head. They are amazing. It is the activities of humans which actually bug me all the time." ~ Munia Khan
Ha! This quote perfectly describes my day today!!
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
0
0
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2470
photos
105
followers
134
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th August 2020 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
bug
,
insect
,
petals
,
zinnia
