Photo 1395
Had a Few Friends Over for a Drink
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
4
3
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2489
photos
106
followers
136
following
383% complete
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
20th August 2020 7:57pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
hummingbirds
Milanie
ace
Wow - what a crowd! Great catch
August 26th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
I’ve never seen so many hummers on a feeder at once! Good one.
August 26th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
wow no kidding, that many!
August 26th, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
wow! fav
August 26th, 2020
