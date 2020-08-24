Previous
Bittersweet Turning by genealogygenie
Photo 1398

Bittersweet Turning

The bittersweet berries in my yard are still green, but I noticed these berries on the nature trail are already turning orange. It's still summer for another month . . .
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Kim

genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
Very nice bokeh, autumn is coming,🥴
August 26th, 2020  
