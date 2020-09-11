Sign up
Photo 1409
Know Your Path
“Every blade of grass, every insect, ant, and golden bee, all so amazingly know their path, though they have not intelligence, they bear witness to the mystery of God and continually accomplish it themselves.” ~ Fyodor Dostoyevsky
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2505
photos
105
followers
136
following
Tags
grass
,
insect
Anne ❀
ace
nice details!
September 16th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice macro shot
September 16th, 2020
