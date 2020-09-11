Previous
Know Your Path by genealogygenie
Know Your Path

“Every blade of grass, every insect, ant, and golden bee, all so amazingly know their path, though they have not intelligence, they bear witness to the mystery of God and continually accomplish it themselves.” ~ Fyodor Dostoyevsky
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Kim

Anne ❀ ace
nice details!
September 16th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice macro shot
September 16th, 2020  
