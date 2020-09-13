Previous
Garden Guest by genealogygenie
Photo 1410

Garden Guest

Surely it took its fire-green hue
From day-breaks that it glittered through;
Quick, for this sparkle of the dawn
Glints through the garden and is gone.
~ Edwin Markham (1852–1940), "The Humming Bird"
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

@genealogygenie
Anne ❀ ace
Fav! Beautiful shot
September 16th, 2020  
Shirley ace
Beautiful colors !
September 16th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
So nice!
September 16th, 2020  
