Photo 1410
Garden Guest
Surely it took its fire-green hue
From day-breaks that it glittered through;
Quick, for this sparkle of the dawn
Glints through the garden and is gone.
~ Edwin Markham (1852–1940), "The Humming Bird"
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
Photo Details
6
3
2
365
NIKON D5600
13th September 2020 5:48pm
Tags
flower
,
hummingbird
,
garden
,
ruby-throated hummingbird
,
african daisy
Anne ❀
ace
Fav! Beautiful shot
September 16th, 2020
Shirley
ace
Beautiful colors !
September 16th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So nice!
September 16th, 2020
