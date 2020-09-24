Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1420
Daisy Duo
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
3
1
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2515
photos
106
followers
133
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
22nd September 2020 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
flowers
,
daisy
,
daisies
Milanie
ace
Beautiful color and so nicely focused
October 5th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Love this, the simplicity is just perfect.
October 5th, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful!
October 5th, 2020
