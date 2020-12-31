Previous
Hope for 2021 by genealogygenie
Photo 1435

Hope for 2021

“Hope
Smiles from the threshold of the year to come,
Whispering 'it will be happier' . . . ”
~ Alfred Lord Tennyson

Happy New Year 365
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
