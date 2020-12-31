Sign up
Photo 1435
Hope for 2021
“Hope
Smiles from the threshold of the year to come,
Whispering 'it will be happier' . . . ”
~ Alfred Lord Tennyson
Happy New Year 365
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2538
photos
106
followers
135
following
393% complete
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1431
596
1432
597
1433
598
1434
1435
Views
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
23rd December 2020 10:38am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
hope
,
ornament
