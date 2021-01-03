Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1438
Nature's Painting
"At sunset, Nature is painting for us . . . day after day . . . pictures of infinite beauty." ~ John Ruskin
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2541
photos
106
followers
135
following
393% complete
View this month »
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
Latest from all albums
597
1433
598
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd January 2021 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
winter
,
kansas
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close